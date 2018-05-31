Beck's NBA Spotlight: Dubs vs. Cavs Is Worthy of Celebration

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 31, 2018

  1. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  2. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  3. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  4. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  5. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  6. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  7. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  8. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  9. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  10. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  11. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  12. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  13. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  14. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  15. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  16. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  17. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  18. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  19. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  20. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

Right Arrow Icon

The Warriors and Cavaliers are ready to battle in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year. How should NBA fans feel about the seeing the same matchup once again? Watch above to see why Bleacher Report Senior NBA Writer Howard Beck thinks the feat should be celebrated.

         

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    NBA Finals Predictions 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Finals Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Love (Concussion) Cleared to Play Game 1

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Love (Concussion) Cleared to Play Game 1

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bron's GOAT Comp Isn't Jordan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bron's GOAT Comp Isn't Jordan

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report

    Lessons from Rockets Series Warriors Can Take to the Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lessons from Rockets Series Warriors Can Take to the Finals

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report