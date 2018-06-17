Alexa Bliss Wins Wild Women's Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Alexa Bliss won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view Sunday, guaranteeing herself a title shot at any time of her choosing over the next year.

Many praised the match and the final result:

Sunday's match featured four women from Raw and four women from SmackDown Live with Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana all vying for the championship match contract.

The first women's Money in the Bank ladder match was held last year, and it featured Carmella coming out on top because of help from James Ellsworth.

WWE held the same match again the following week, however, because of the controversy surrounding the finish. Carmella still prevailed, and she made the most of the Money in the Bank contract, as she entered this year's Money in the Bank event as the SmackDown women's champion.

Most of the Superstars in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year had plenty of momentum on their sides since they had to win qualifying matches in order to be part of it.

Most notably, Banks outlasted six other women in a gauntlet match on Raw a few weeks ago to earn the final spot in the contest.

The match also featured some intriguing storylines, such as the recent friendly rivalry between Charlotte and Becky on the blue brand.

Flair and Lynch are best friends on-screen and in real life, but they are also serious competitors. They made it clear leading up to Money in the Bank that friendship would largely be thrown out the window.

Naomi and Lana also had an issue with one another, as The Ravishing Russian turned a dance-off into a brawl, which led to The Usos, Rusev and Aiden English getting involved.

There weren't as many individual issues between the women on Raw, but there was an eclectic mix with Banks, Bliss and Nattie all trying to become champion again, while Moon was competing in her first main roster pay-per-view match.

Bliss has spent much of her time on the main roster as a champion since getting called up from NXT in 2016.

She dropped the Raw Women's Championship to Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34, but after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, she already finds herself in line for another title shot whenever she chooses.

Alexa has developed into arguably the pre-eminent female heel in WWE, and since cashing in Money in the Bank is largely a heel move, there is a lot of merit in giving her the victory.

