Win or Lose at Money in the Bank, Braun Strowman Poised to Be Star of the Summer

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman will emerge from the wreckage he creates at WWE Money in the Bank surging with momentum.

The chaos and carnage of the pay-per-view's signature ladder match will be his stage. And Strowman will flourish there. Whether he is the one to pull down the Money in the Bank briefcase or not, the behemoth is sure to create memorable moments of destruction that will make him the talk of the event.

That's what he does best.

Strowman's feats of strength force the audience to take notice. When a colossus like him flips over an ambulance, smashes an upright bass over a man's back or sends a foe flying into the stands with a shoulder block, it's hard to focus on the happenings of mortal men.

So booking him in a match built around big spots and dangerous stunts is a no-brainer.

Strowman claimed his spot in the men's ladder bout at the June 17 pay-per-view early this month. He knocked off Kevin Owens in a Money in the Bank qualifier to no one's surprise.

The field has since grown. Owens, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, The Miz and Rusev all earned their places in the contest. It will be Strowman, though, who creates the most buzz that night.

WWE has to be salivating at the possibilities open to it with The Monster of Men roaming the ladder match with bad intentions.

Strowman could lift a ladder with two men on it and send it crashing to the mat. He could hit some poor soul with a running powerslam through a ladder. As we saw on Monday's Raw, the big man will have no trouble flinging around steel or flesh.

When Owens interfered during his match with Balor, Strowman chucked a ladder out of the ring and toward KO on the entrance ramp. It looked like a toy in his hands. One had to be impressed by the feat.

It's been an uneven year for Strowman to this point. While WWE spotlighted him at the Greatest Royal Rumble event with a victory in the titular match, it has also had him spinning his wheels in tag team matches of little consequence.

Things are bound to trend upward after Money in the Bank.

Strowman will be special in the ladder-match environment. He'll likely come close to winning and walk out of the building with a new rival on his radar. Someone is going to have to cheat or conspire in order to keep The Monster Among Men away from that contract-filled briefcase, and that's going to leave him seething.

Credit: WWE.com

That will lead nicely into Extreme Rules in July. The gimmick-match-heavy PPV will offer Strowman a creative way to get revenge on Owens or whoever wrongs him at Money in the Bank.

The predator will look to devour his prey in another ladder match, a steel cage clash or something equally violent. That's going to give Strowman another chance to craft a lasting image, to generate more buzz via creative in-ring devastation.

At SummerSlam the next month, there's a good chance WWE goes with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship once more. That story has been left unfinished.

Strowman, however, is an intriguing alternative challenger. He only once lost to The Beast Incarnate. Winning the Greatest Royal Rumble should get him consideration for another title shot.

Even if it's Reigns who gets the coveted crack at Lesnar, Strowman is sure to be lurking, staring The Big Dog in the face during his victory celebration. Uninspired booking and all, Strowman is standing on the periphery of the universal title picture.

He's poised to impress at Money in the Bank, dominate at Extreme Rules and charge toward the champion. That journey, with all its bent ladders and broken men, will be the hit of the summer.