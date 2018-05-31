Barcelona Reportedly Prepare Move for Inter Milan Defender Milan Skriniar

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly readying a summer move for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, who has also been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato.com, Barca scouts have watched Skriniar on several occasions, and the 23-year-old could be open to a move to the Camp Nou should an offer arrive.

In anticipation of potentially losing Skriniar, Inter are looking to get Miranda tied to a new deal so they are not left short of options at the back.



The Slovakia international has only been at Inter for one season, having moved to the San Siro last summer from Sampdoria, penning a five-year contract.

He has since become one of the Nerazzurri's most important players and played every minute of their 2017-18 Serie A campaign as they finished fourth in the Italian top flight.



He will likely be more than happy to remain at Inter for at least another season and make his UEFA Champions League debut with the club—the Italian giants will return to the competition for the first time since 2011-12 next term. However, a move to Barcelona could be tempting for Skriniar.

Not only could they offer him a generous financial package, but he would also have a good chance of winning silverware with the Blaugrana—including the Champions League—which is far from a guarantee at Inter.

Given that his Inter deal runs until 2022, it may come down to whether Barca can offer a big-enough transfer fee to persuade the Italian side to part with Skriniar.

After the impressive campaign the Slovak had in 2017-18 and how important he became for Luciano Spalletti's side, it is unlikely Inter will let Skriniar go easily.