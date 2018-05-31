Liverpool to Reportedly 'Intensify' Nabil Fekir Pursuit in Next 10 Days

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly yet to bid for Lyon star Nabil Fekir but are planning to step up their pursuit of the Frenchman in the next 10 days with the hope of sealing a deal before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to David Maddock in the Mirror, the £50 million-rated Fekir has told Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas he wants to move to Anfield and is eager for his future to be decided before the start of the Russia tournament on June 14, while Liverpool are looking to open formal talks in the coming week.

Maddock added that Aulas is open to the 24-year-old leaving the club but could stretch out negotiations until after the World Cup, when Fekir's value may have increased depending on how he performs in Russia.

It had previously been reported that Liverpool had already submitted a bid for the attacking midfielder:

He enjoyed a superb Ligue 1 campaign in 2017-18, as he netted 18 goals and provided eight assists in 30 appearances.

Versatile enough to operate on the right flank, as a No. 10 or as a central striker, Fekir could be the ideal candidate to bolster Jurgen Klopp's already-thrilling attacking line of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool are lacking the squad depth to properly compete for the Premier League title while also fighting for domestic and European cup competitions.

However, they have already confirmed the summer arrivals of midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

If they could snap up Fekir, a top-class goalkeeper and perhaps another quality centre-back, they could be genuine competitors for the Premier League title next term.

It is understandable that Aulas is looking to delay Fekir's move until after the World Cup, as a string of good performances in Russia could boost his transfer fee significantly.

There is the risk for Liverpool that it could prompt other suitors to move in for him as well, hence why they are looking to complete a deal before the tournament kicks off June 14.

However, Reds fans can take heart from the reports that Fekir is keen to secure an Anfield move soon, so it may not be too long until he is seen in a Liverpool shirt.