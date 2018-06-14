Chelsea Schedule 2018-19: Premier League Fixtures Released

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Hector Bellerin of Arsenal competes with Willian and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will kick off their 2018-19 Premier League campaign with an away clash against Huddersfield Town

The full Premier League fixture list was released on Thursday and sees the Blues follow their opener with a huge home clash against Arsenal, before meetings with Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

The club provided the entire season's schedule:

Chelsea finished the 2017-18 season fifth, 30 points behind title winners Manchester City.

They have a huge amount of ground to make up in 2018-19 if they are to compete for the title once again. 

The west London outfit will also have the UEFA Europa League to contend with, and it will be interesting to see how seriously they take Europe's second-tier tournament.

In 2016-17 Chelsea won the title without any European competition to distract them having finished 2015-16 in 10th after they struggled as defending champions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea leaves the field dejected after being shown a red card by Referee, Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on August 12, 2017 in London, England. (P
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Chelsea lost their opening league match of last season to Burnley at Stamford Bridge, a situation they will be eager to avoid in the coming campaign against the Terriers.

Crucially, they were also only able to take 12 points from a possible 30 in their 10 matches against top-six rivals.

That will need to change in 2018-19 if the Blues are to compete for the title again, so they will be desperate to claim three points in the early meeting with the Gunners. 

Meanwhile, Chelsea's first meeting with defending champions City—who they lost to home and away last term—is not until December 8 at Stamford Bridge. 

Pep Guardiola's side will go into next term as strong favourites to lift the title again after they blitzed the league last season and amassed 100 points.

If Chelsea are to compete again for the Premier League they will need a strong start to the campaign, but they will also need to prove they can beat the best sides, and a victory over City would make a big statement and show progress. 

