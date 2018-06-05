Stephan Lichtsteiner Completes Arsenal Transfer After End of Juventus Contract

Arsenal have completed the signing of Stephan Lichtsteiner following the expiration of his contract with Juventus

News the Switzerland international had agreed a contract at the Emirates Stadium came via the club's official website on Tuesday:

"Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad," said manager Unai Emery in the statement. "He's a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch."

Lichtsteiner departed the Serie A giants at the end of the 2017-18 season having spent seven years in Turin.

During his time with Juventus the 34-year-old sampled plenty of success, winning seven Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia on four occasions. Before moving to the Bianconeri he also won the Coppa with Lazio.

Lichtsteiner was also a key part of the Juve sides that made it to UEFA Champions League finals in both 2015 and 2017, although they were beaten by Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

After such a long stint in Italy, the Swiss is now set to embark on a new challenge with the Gunners, with the club themselves on the brink of a new era under the guidance of Unai Emery. The coach took over recently after Arsene Wenger's 22-year stint at the helm.

While Arsenal fans will be hoping some more high-profile deals are to come, Lichtsteiner represents a decent capture. As noted by James McNicholas of Gunnerblog, with the FIFA World Cup and a shortened transfer window to negotiate, getting deals completed may prove difficult:

Despite being in the twilight of his career Lichtsteiner will feel as though he still has something to offer at the highest level.

Last season he started 21 league games for Juventus and provides an energetic presence on the right flank. Lichtsteiner can be a threat bombing forward into the final third, where he can link play well and offer excellent balance.

It's unlikely Lichtsteiner will be a starter for Arsenal, as they have one of the best right-backs in the Premier League already in Hector Bellerin.

But in the UEFA Europa League and domestic cup competitions he'll likely be an important player, giving Arsenal a thrust that's been lacking in recent years when Bellerin has been missing or rested. 

