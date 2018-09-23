Giants' Evan Engram Ruled out vs. Texans After Suffering Knee Injury

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram will not return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a knee injury.

Engram, 24, went down on a low hit in the second quarter. He had one reception for 19 yards.

A 2017 first-round pick, Engram recorded 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns last season. He emerged as a reliable target for Eli Manning on intermediate throws, flashing potential that could make him a Pro Bowler in the near future.

"Evan is a tight end and we'll use him as such, but our game says that you can detach him and extend him like a wide out, so we're going to try to use him that way if we can, as well," coach Pat Shurmur told reporters.

Engram has been a bit of a disappointment so far in 2018, recording nine catches for 85 yards through two weeks.

A concussion forced Engram out during the preseason, but he was able to get back on the field for Week 1. Rhett Ellison could see additional snaps if Engram misses extended time.