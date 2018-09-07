Devonta Freeman Says He's 'OK' After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Eagles

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo he is "OK" after suffering a knee injury late in Thursday's 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Freeman, who tallied six carries for 36 yards in the opener, was absent for the final few minutes of regulation and was spotted limping on the sideline.

Freeman was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Florida State, and he quickly developed into a key contributor for the Falcons.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2015 and 2016, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground in each season.

Freeman also contributed as a pass-catcher with 73 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns in 2015 and 54 grabs for 462 yards and two scores in 2016.

The 2017 season was more of a struggle for Freeman, though, as he dealt with injuries and missed a pair of games. He finished with 865 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go with 36 catches for 317 yards and one touchdown grab.

With Freeman at less than 100 percent much of the time last season, Tevin Coleman took on greater importance.

Coleman racked up 927 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns to supplement an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Matt Ryan.

If Freeman's role is reduced at any point this season, Coleman would slide in as the definitive bell-cow back.