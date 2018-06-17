Tunisia vs. England: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

England will kick off their 2018 World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday, and the Three Lions are pursuing some much-needed redemption after their recent failings at international tournaments.

Under Roy Hodgson, England came bottom of their group at the 2014 World Cup, while at UEFA Euro 2016, they were knocked out in the round of 16 in humiliating fashion by Iceland.

There's some renewed but measured optimism surrounding the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate, but they'll need to produce when it counts if they're to make a positive impact on the tournament.

Here are the viewing details you need to catch England's opener:

Date: Monday, June 18

Time: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

TV: BBC (UK), FS1 (USA)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (USA)

Team News

Per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty, Marcus Rashford returned to training with the Three Lions on Friday after dealing with a knee injury, so England should have all 23 players available.

Harry Maguire and Ashley Young are expected to start in place of Gary Cahill and Danny Rose, respectively.

According to the Telegraph, it appears Tunisia will have their full squad to call upon, though they are without star playmaker Youssef Msakni after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in April to end his hopes of featuring at the tournament.

Preview

England qualified well as they routinely do, going unbeaten in their 10 matches and conceding just three goals in that time.

Per BBC Sport, captain Harry Kane said the side will be targeting glory in Russia:

England beat Nigeria 2-1 and Costa Rica 2-0 in their final friendlies ahead of the tournament, and as football writer Daniel Storey noted, there's a feel-good factor about them right now:

The Three Lions should expect to beat Tunisia and Panama to set up a group-topping decider against Belgium, but rarely are things so straightforward with England.

The last time England won on the opening day of an international tournament was 2006, when they beat Paraguay 1-0.

In the four competitions they've taken part in since, they have been consigned to three draws and a defeat.

England will be hoping that with their younger, fresher squad, they'll be able to avoid making a slow start yet again.

It won't be easy against the Eagles of Carthage, though, who were ranked 14th in the world before FIFA's most recent update, just one place behind the Three Lions.

Tunisia shot up the rankings after going a year unbeaten—a run that included victories against World Cup opponents Egypt, Iran and Costa Rica—but despite drawing 2-2 with Portugal and Turkey in their warm-up friendlies and losing just 1-0 to Spain, they're now 21st in the rankings.

England should be capable of picking up a win, and getting their tournament off on the right foot would make a positive change of pace. But even if they are able to get three points, there's no guarantee it will be a convincing performance.