Arsenal Schedule 2018-19: Premier League Fixtures Released

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Unai Emery's first Premier League game as Arsenal manager will be a devilishly difficult one, as his new team welcome champions Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium.

The club's official Twitter account relayed the matches:

Things don't get much easier after that tough opener, as Arsenal face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their second game.

The Gunners will finish the season against Burnley at Turf Moor, and they will travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Emery will get his first taste of a north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on December 1 at the Emirates. The bitter rivals are set to meet again on March 2 at Spurs' new stadium.

Here are the Gunners' fixtures in full and a look at some of the standout matches for Arsenal fans over the course of this season.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

December 1 and March 2

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

If Emery is to earn favour with the supporters of his new club, then a win over Spurs would be a brilliant place to start.

Over the last few seasons, Tottenham have emerged as serious competitors at the top of the table, and in the previous two campaigns they have finished above Arsenal having failed to do so for the previous 21.

Arsenal did at least get one over on Spurs last season, as they were comfortably the better side in a 2-0 win at the Emirates. In the return fixture, Harry Kane was on the scoresheet as Spurs won 1-0.

Stopping the England international in this game will be something Emery will need to prioritise, as the forward has quite a record against Arsenal, per BBC Match of the Day:

Closing the gap on Spurs is going to be crucial for the Gunners, as not only are Tottenham their rivals, they've emerged as a thoroughbred top-four side.

If Arsenal can get above them again, then the chances are they will have had a tremendous campaign.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

December 4 and March 9

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

While these two sides have played out some pulsating games down the years in the Premier League, the fixture has lost a little significance. However, it's a game that is primed for making statements in.

Last season, Arsenal failed to do so against Jose Mourinho's side in either match. At the Emirates, they were profligate in a 3-1 loss to the Red Devils, while the second clash saw Marouane Fellaini grab a last-gasp winner at Old Trafford.

As we can see courtesy of ESPN FC, in the latter of the two fixtures, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted the Gunners had slipped behind United:

There's pressure on Mourinho and his players going into the 2018-19 season, having finished the previous campaign without a trophy or entertaining their supporters on a consistent basis. The United boss will also be intent on getting one over on a new manager to the league.

Although United have never totally convinced under Mourinho, getting past teams managed by him was a big issue for Wenger.

Emery getting an early triumph over the Red Devils would be a tremendous omen for Arsenal supporters who may still be a little apprehensive about the appointment of their new manager.