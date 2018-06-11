World Cup 2018 Jerseys: Top Team Kits of the Tournament

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The World Cup is the source of many of football's most iconic moments, where some of the game's greatest players and teams cemented their place in history.

The tournament has also provided us with some equally iconic kits through the years, and at the 2018 edition, 32 nations will be showing off their new jerseys to the world.

After some often disappointing garb at Euro 2016, where all the Nike kits looked virtually the same but with a different colour palette, the shirts on display in Russia look to be a much stronger selection of designs.

Nigeria

Nike has gone some way to redeeming itself for the Euro 2016 debacle with its effort for Nigeria.

With their green and white feathered zig-zag patterns, the Super Eagles' World Cup kit is something to behold:

Unsurprisingly, it has already proved to be popular:

Inspired by the kit they donned on their World Cup debut in 1994—in which they won their group ahead of Argentina and took Italy to extra time in the round of 16—their new effort is one of the standout jerseys that will be on display in Russia.

The pattern is designed to emulate eagle feathers, in homage to Nigeria's nickname.

Upon the release of the kit, Nike's football design director Dan Farron said: "With Nigeria, we wanted to tap into the attitude of the nation. We built this kit and collection based on the players' full identities. We started to see trends in attitude and energy connecting the athletes to music, fashion and more. They are part of a resoundingly cool culture."

Nigeria may struggle in a group containing Argentina, Iceland and Croatia, but they've already won the sartorial battle.

Germany

Continuing on the retro theme, Germany's kits take more than a little inspiration from their Italia '90 shirts, per Sporting Index and Adidas' official Twitter accounts:

Die Mannschaft won their third title as West Germany 28 years ago, having beaten England on penalties in Turin and then Diego Maradona's Argentina in the final.

The defending champions will be hoping the nostalgic effort can help them repeat the same success in Russia.

The new home kit contains a similar design to the 1990 shirt but given a modern update; the pattern is reflected so the dip comes under the badge rather than the Adidas logo, with Germany's colours replaced by a smart black and grey colour scheme.

Meanwhile, the away kit, like its predecessor, stands out with an eye-catching diagonal green pattern.

Senegal

Per BBC Sport's Oluwashina Okeleji, Senegal secured a four-year kit contract with Puma in December worth a total of $12 million.

The deal resulted in the following home and away strips:

Admittedly, it's not as eye-catching as their previous kit, shown here by Squawka News after Senegal's squad announcement for the tournament:

The lion graphics on the Puma shirts are not as vibrant as on the previous kit, but there's a subtlety and elegance to them that give the kits a classy feel.

Senegal will be at the World Cup for just the second time in their history, but with the likes of Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly in their side, they'll be hoping to make an impact.

In these kits, the Lions of Teranga can do so in style.