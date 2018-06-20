Gerard Gallant Wins 2018 Jack Adams Award

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant was recognized for his team's history-making season Wednesday, as he was named the winner of the Jack Adams Award.

Gallant beat out Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche and Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins to secure the award given to the NHL's best head coach.

The Golden Knights finished first in the Western Conference's Pacific Division with 109 points, which was the third-highest total in the conference overall.

With 51 victories during the regular season, Vegas became the winningest expansion team in NHL history as well.

Little was expected of the Golden Knights during their debut season, but they quickly became one of the NHL's best teams under Gallant.

Several players had career years, including William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, David Perron, Reilly Smith, Erik Haula and Colin Miller.

Karlsson led the team with 43 goals and 78 points one season after finishing with just six goals and 25 points for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gallant guided a Golden Knights team with an ideal mix of youth and experience to one of the most improbable seasons in NHL history that ended with a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

The 54-year-old Gallant is no stranger to defying expectations, as he did precisely that with the Florida Panthers in 2015-16.

After making the playoffs just once in the previous 14 seasons, Gallant and the Panthers finished first in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

Gallant was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award that season, and while he fell short, he was the clear choice to win it this time around.