Rams' Clay Matthews to Undergo Surgery on Broken Jaw Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks

Los Angeles Rams edge-rusher Clay Matthews suffered a broken jaw during the team's 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.

McVay said he believes Seahawks running back Chris Carson kicked Matthews in the jaw, and as a result, the 33-year-old will undergo surgery. He will be sidelined four-to-six weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Matthews signed a two-year deal with the Rams this offseason after spending his first 10 years with the Green Bay Packers. The six-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion registered 83.5 sacks in Green Bay, though he managed only 3.5 last year, the lowest mark of his career.

With Dante Fowler Jr. and Samson Ebukam also available, the Rams came into the 2019 season with a solid group of pass-rushers. And of course, the team's success on defense begins and ends with superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

So Matthews, who was Green Bay's best defensive player in his prime, doesn't have to be the focal point of the defense. He's responded by posting 19 tackles and six sacks in 2019, including one Thursday night.

The Packers sometimes utilized Matthews as a middle linebacker. While he wasn't expected to fill that role often in Los Angeles, his ability to do so offered the Rams additional depth at multiple positions.

That makes him tough to replace. The team will likely turn to either rookie Natrez Patrick, who hasn't played this season, or utilize Ebukam more in the outside linebacker position.