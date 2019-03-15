5-Star SF Prospect Keion Brooks Commits to Kentucky over Indiana, UNC

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

5-star small forward Keion Brooks announced his intention Friday to attend the University of Kentucky.



Brooks, who plays at the La Lumiere School of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is the No. 23 overall prospect and sixth-ranked small forward in the 2019 class, per 247Sports. The 6'7", 185-pound senior has modeled his game after taller playmaking forwards who can handle the ball.

"I like watching guys like Ben Simmons, Paul George, even LeBron, just how they're bigger guys but they're able to handle the ball with the best of them," Brooks said, per Chris Fisher of 247Sports. "I enjoy doing whatever I can to help my team win."

Brooks, who is the third-ranked player in Indiana, had offers from all over the country. Tom Izzo and Michigan State had an early lead in the process, thanks in large part to the Spartans coach's persistence. He also received interest from Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina among others.

"I was just honored and blessed to have coaches at my house sitting on my couch. It just shows the hard work I've put in is paying off," Brooks said. "They all made a very good impression with just talking about how they want to use me and build a relationship with me."

Brooks has a slight build for his height, so he's going to need to bulk up a bit. He's also going to need to add a more consistent jumper to his arsenal but provides some off-the-bounce versatility and good finishing skills at the rim.

The Wildcats' recruiting class will nonetheless take a massive boost after landing Brooks. They currently sit 11th in the Class of 2019 rankings, with Brooks joining a group that already includes guard Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney.

"Kentucky's pitch has been they feel like I'm cut for Kentucky, everybody doesn't succeed at Kentucky," Brooks said, per Adam Zagoria of FloHoops. "Coach Cal believes I'm one of the guys that can do that. He believes that I can go in and reach my dreams, me and him working together."

John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski have been the most consistent producers of lottery talent, so it's possible Brooks winds up soaring up draft boards in Lexington.