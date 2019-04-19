5-Star PF Prospect Matthew Hurt Commits to Duke over Kansas, Kentucky

Photo credit: 247Sports

Duke landed a commitment Friday from Matthew Hurt, one of the top players in the 2019 recruiting class.

The power forward from John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minnesota, announced his decision at the school auditorium. He was also considering Kansas and Kentucky before picking the Blue Devils.

Hurt is a 5-star recruit and the No. 8 player in the country in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Hurt has dominated at the high school level, averaging 33.9 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game in his junior season. He scored his 3,000th career point during his senior year and was named a McDonald's All-American.

He was also a key player on the Team USA squad that won the FIBA Americas U18 championship in 2018, along with Coby White and Cole Anthony.

At 6'9" with good athleticism and outstanding skill, Hurt is a force inside on both ends of the court. He has good timing on defense to block and alter shots near the basket, while his advanced post moves allow him to score with consistency offensively.

He can also run the floor well and is capable of knocking down shots from the outside, while his length makes him extremely difficult to defend. Meanwhile, his mentality will also be a plus as he gets to higher levels.

"The moment is never too big for him. Ever," a coach told CJ Moore of The Athletic. "The pressure, the anxiety, the moment will never get to that kid. Ever."

The talented youngster could benefit from added strength before he reaches the college level, as his thin frame could cause problems against top competition inside. However, he is skilled enough to be effective even at his current weight.

Hurt's potential earned him scholarship offers from top schools around the country, including Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky, but he ended up choosing Duke.

The Blue Devils have produced numerous elite one-and-done players over the years. Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish continued the trend last season, and the newest recruit could do the same.

Whether Hurt does leave after one season or stays for a longer stretch, he could be a star at the college level.

Adding Hurt, Vernon Carey and Wendell Moore to a lineup that will return Tre Jones and more should keep the Blue Devils in the national title conversation in 2019-20.