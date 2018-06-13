Report: 5-Star Charles Bassey Commits to Western Kentucky, Reclassifies to 2018

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Charles Bassey, a 5-star center from the Aspire Basketball Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, reportedly committed to Western Kentucky on Wednesday, according to Jon Rothstein of FRS Hoopz.

Bassey, who stands 6'10" and weighs 220 pounds, is ranked as the No. 1 player from the state of Kentucky, the No. 2 center and the No. 3 player nationally in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports. But as Rothstein reported, Bassey will reclassify into the Class of 2018, making him eligible to play this upcoming season.

Jerry Meyer of 247Sports called him "a physically imposing player" who "makes getting a double-double look easy" and is an "explosive athlete with a high-level motor."

He added: "There is nothing cute or sexy about Bassey’s game, so it is unfortunately tempting to take his prodigious production for granted."

And Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote in February:

"Simply put, Bassey does stuff that other guys can’t do with his athleticism and length. There are times when he looks like he’s out of a play, but he will just rise above everyone to grab a rebound and put it back into the net. This allows him to be productive at just about any level he plays. His physical tools will almost certainly carry him to the NBA."

Vecenie noted Bassey still looked raw at the time, and his defense and overall instincts will need to improve. At Western Kentucky, he'll have the opportunity to iron out some of his weaknesses. But his physical profile and overall strengths are so impressive that his shortcomings are unlikely to overshadow his strengths.

And they are areas in which he can grow. He can improve defensively. He can improve the consistency of his jump shot. His feel for the game will continue to mature.

Bassey isn't the most polished prospect, but the fact that he can still dominate despite makes it scary to imagine what he can become if he steadily works on his game.

Certainly, Western Kentucky will be excited to find out next season.