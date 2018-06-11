World Cup Schedule 2018: Full Fixtures and Kick-off Times for Every Match

World Cup Schedule 2018: Full Fixtures and Kick-off Times for Every MatchJune 11, 2018
Hosts Russia kick off the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday.
It may not be the most glamorous tie of the competition but the fixtures follow thick and fast, and Friday's clash between Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Spain will be hotly anticipated.
Lionel Messi's Argentina are in action on Saturday as they open their campaign against Iceland, while holders Germany face Mexico on Sunday and Brazil take on Switzerland.
Here's a look at all the fixtures and kick-off times ahead of Thursday's opening game.
Thursday, June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Friday, June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. Spain (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 16
France vs. Australia (Group C): 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET
Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET
Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET
Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Monday, June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Tunisia vs. England (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 19
Colombia vs. Japan (Group H): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Poland vs. Senegal (Group H): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Russia vs. Egypt (Group A): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 20
Portugal vs. Morocco (Group B): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Iran vs. Spain (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 21
Denmark vs. Australia (Group C): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
France vs. Peru (Group C): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Argentina vs. Croatia (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Friday, June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Group E): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Nigeria vs. Iceland (Group D): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 24
England vs. Panama (Group G): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
Japan vs. Senegal (Group H): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET
Poland vs. Colombia (Group H): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Monday, June 25
Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26
Denmark vs. France (Group C): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Australia vs. Peru (Group C): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 27
South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 28
Japan vs. Poland (Group H): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
England vs. Belgium (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Last 16 Fixtures
Saturday, June 30:
Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 1
Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 2
Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 3
Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Quarter-final Schedule
Friday, July 6
Winner match 49 vs. Winner match 50: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Winner match 53 vs. Winner match 54: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 7
Winner match 55 vs. Winner match 56: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Winner match 51 vs. Winner match 52: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Semi-final Schedule
Tuesday, July 10
Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Wednesday, July 11
Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Third-place play-off
Saturday, July 14 at 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET
Final
Sunday, July 15 at 8 p.m. BST/3p.m. ET
All fixtures courtesy of the tournament's official website.
Russia should be confident of victory in the opening game against Saudia Arabia as no host nation has ever lost their first match, per FIFA World Cup:
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
DID YOU KNOW 🤔 No host team has ever lost a #WorldCup Opening Match 💪 🇷🇺Russia will face 🇸🇦Saudi Arabia in the 2018 curtain-raiser at Luzhniki Stadium 🏟️ #WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/gczFg0TEDJ
The game appears to be Russia's easiest of the group stages, as they will also face Egypt and Uruguay in Group A. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will be the big threat for Egypt after he finished the Premier League season as the division's top scorer with 32 goals.
Uruguay also possess a talented squad, with Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani the most high-profile members of their team.
The winners of the tournament are unlikely to come from Group A, but there are several strong contenders to lift the trophy.
CIES Football Observatory has predicted Spain will win ahead of Brazil, France and Germany, as shown by Nick Harris at Sporting Intelligence:
Nick Harris @sportingintel
Expect a torrent of World Cup forecasts of teams to win / equipped to win, based on models over the next month. First up: @CIES_Football say 1 Spain, 2 Brazil, 3 France, 4 Germany and er 5 England, 6 Belgium Explanation: https://t.co/yEiWzIUcWu https://t.co/GE8cn60lwM
Spain have not lifted the trophy since 2010 but can boast plenty of World Cup-winning experience in their squad. Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos were all part of the team in 2010, and they know exactly what it takes to win the competition.
Germany will be bidding to retain the title they won in Brazil in 2014. Manager Joachim Low has a strong squad to choose from:
Germany @DFB_Team_EN
The final 23-man squad for the #WorldCup 🇩🇪 #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN https://t.co/SOJa14wIOD
Yet the squad with the most flair surely belongs to Brazil. Manager Tite can call upon Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Douglas Costa, and they will fancy their chances.
The team cruised through qualification and may feel they have something to prove after they were thrashed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals in 2014 in Belo Horizonte.
Former Brazil international Robinho said the Selecao can go all the way, as shown by Goal:
Goal @goal
Brazil to go all the way? Former Real Madrid and Man City man Robinho sees no reason why Neymar and Co. cannot win the World Cup in Russia this summer. 🏆🇧🇷 https://t.co/vYXMMkJNo2
Brazil look real contenders going into the tournament, and with Neymar leading the charge, they should go far. Germany and Spain have the quality and experience to also go for glory, while an Argentina team inspired by Messi cannot be discounted.
12 Over-30 Stars Who Could Shine in Russia