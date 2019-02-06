4-Star OLB Henry To'oto'o Commits to Tennessee over Alabama, Oregon, More

Credit: 247Sports

The University of Tennessee bolstered its defense in a big way Wednesday when it secured a commitment from 4-star linebacker Henry To'oto'o, according to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren.

To'oto'o emerged as one of the nation's top recruits at California powerhouse De La Salle. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, To'oto'o is the 44th-ranked player overall and No. 3 outside linebacker in the class of 2019. He's also the seventh-ranked recruit, regardless of position, in the state of California.

Looking at the tape, it's hard not to see a future star in the making.

The 6'2", 230-pound second-level force is relentless attacking downhill, and his closing speed is a nightmare for opposing ball-carriers to deal with.

Plus, To'oto'o possesses stellar lateral agility that has entrenched him as a bonafide sideline-to-sideline playmaker.

He's also a team player.

While To'oto'o made a name for himself at linebacker, he played both sides of the ball as a junior when the coaching staff asked him to chip in at running back.

"He's a special kid and a special talent," De La Salle head coach Justin Alumbaugh told the San Francisco Chronicle's Mitch Stephens. "He's a great kid and a pleasure to coach."

That ringing endorsement should have head coach Jeremy Pruitt giddy.

Now primed for a breakout at Tennessee, To'oto'o will continue his positive developmental climb as he attempts to morph into a transformative presence for the Vols defense after spurning the likes of Alabama, Oregon, USC and Washington to try and help anchor one of the SEC's ascendant defenses.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.