Lonzo Ball's Brother LiAngelo Not Picked in 2018 NBA Draft

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

Guard LiAngelo Ball was not selected Thursday night in the 2018 NBA draft, meaning his NBA journey will begin as an undrafted free agent.

LiAngelo's older brother, Lonzo, was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft.

The middle Ball brother was initially supposed to play college basketball at UCLA, but after getting suspended for a shoplifting incident in China, he left the school.

LiAngelo and his younger brother, LaMelo, went to Lithuania to play for Vytautas Prienu in the Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL).

While the team struggled as a whole, LiAngelo was among its most productive players.

In 15 games, he averaged 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and an impressive 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite showing some signs of aptitude, Ball was not invited to the NBA combine, which stacked the odds against him in terms of getting drafted.

He did attend the Professional Basketball Combine at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, however, which aided him in getting some exposure in front of NBA scouts.

Leading up to the draft, Ball worked out for the Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

In December, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was "no chance" of Ball getting drafted.

Wojnarowski noted that an anonymous NBA general manager said, "He's not on any of our scouting lists— even the extended lists."

LiAngelo was clearly the least-celebrated Ball brother coming out of high school, as 247Sports rated him 3 stars and the No. 226 overall player and No. 50 shooting guard in his class.

While Ball has yet to prove that he can perform against a high level of competition, he has a good pedigree and played well in a professional league.

If an NBA team is willing to give Ball a chance as a free agent and his three-point shooting carries over to the Summer League, though, he still has a chance to make an NBA roster or to potentially catch on with a G League team.