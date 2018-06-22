Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Kostas Taken by Mavs with Last Pick in NBA Draft

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks drafted Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the 60th and final pick of Thursday's NBA draft.

Milwaukee took Giannis with the 15th overall pick just five years ago—now Dallas hopes Kostas can follow his older brother's career path.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports rated the younger Antetokounmpo as a 4-star recruit. The 6'10", 197-pound forward averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game. He shot 57.6 percent from the floor and just 51.6 percent from the line.



He had to redshirt his first year at Dayton after the NCAA ruled him to be a partial qualifier.

While having Giannis as a brother may intrigue NBA scouts, some wonder whether Kostas is ready for the next level. One scout told Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman back in March that Antetokounmpo's decision to turn pro was "crazy," saying the 20-year-old prospect is "Far from ready. Upside guy completely."

Giannis told ESPN in May that his brother can be "really good" and can do "great things" with the right team:

Kostas himself also talked to ESPN about his game:

Dallas believes the upside is worth taking a flier (no pun intended) on.

The scout went on to note Antetokounmpo was not put in a position to succeed at Dayton. Former Oklahoma City Thunder assistant and current Flyers coach Anthony Grant believes the potential is there.

"When you watch him play, you can see the talent," he said, per the Plain Dealer's Elton Alexander. "And we all know the bloodlines. So he's a guy who is just scratching the surface of learning how to play and take advantage of the skills and the talents that he really has."

Now, it's up to the Mavericks to find a way to maximize his talent.