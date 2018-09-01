Terence Newman Will Retire from NFL, Join Vikings Coaching Staff

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Terence Newman will retire from the NFL at the age of 39 after a 16-year career.

Per an official announcement from the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Newman will join the team's coaching staff immediately.

Newman spent the past three seasons with the Vikings, following stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals.

He primarily served in a reserve role behind Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes in 2017, though he did make seven starts along Minnesota's journey to the NFC Championship Game.

Newman was originally selected out of Kansas State by the Cowboys with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

In nine seasons with Dallas, Newman racked up 32 interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl on two occasions.

He signed a free-agent deal with the Bengals in 2012 and went on to spend three seasons in Cincinnati before joining the Vikes.

Newman signed with Minnesota in 2015, one year after Mike Zimmer vacated his post as Bengals defensive coordinator to become the Vikings head coach.

Zimmer was also the cornerback's defensive coordinator with the Cowboys from 2003 through 2006 before going on to coach him with the Bengals and Vikings as well.

Newman started all 16 games for the Vikings in 2015, but his role diminished over the next few years due to the continued improvement of Rhodes and Waynes. Despite the reserve role, he remained a valuable piece for Minnesota as a slot corner and even an occasional safety.

Newman likely could have continued to contribute in 2018 and beyond, but he walks away from the NFL with an impressive resume to his credit.

Over the course of his 16-year NFL career, Newman finished with 876 combined tackles and 42 interceptions.