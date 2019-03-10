Warriors News: Kevin Durant Exits vs. Suns After Suffering Ankle Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant suffered a right ankle contusion in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced.

Durant exited after playing 30 minutes, finishing with 25 points, two rebounds and three assists on the night.

Last season, Durant put together another phenomenal campaign for the Warriors, averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Always an offensive juggernaut, Durant also transformed into an elite rim-protector and defensive presence, posting 1.8 blocks per game, a career high.

He also shot 41.9 percent from three and was named the NBA Finals MVP for a second straight year.

This season, Durant has continued to shine, posting 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Even at 30, Durant has continued to evolve, and that's yet another reason why the Warriors remain the prohibitive favorites to repeat as champions and win their fourth title in five years.

The Warriors are still dangerous without Durant, but surely not as scary. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green already has led the Warriors to a title before Durant headed to the Bay Area, so if Durant is forced to miss significant time, the Warriors remain a threat.

Should Durant's injury jeopardize his availability going forward, Andre Iguodala will likely slide into the starting lineup, while players like Jordan Bell, Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie could see their roles expand.