Warriors News: Kevin Durant Exits vs. Suns After Suffering Ankle Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 14: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors stands at the line to shoot a technical foul shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on March 14, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant suffered a right ankle contusion in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced.

Durant exited after playing 30 minutes, finishing with 25 points, two rebounds and three assists on the night.

Last season, Durant put together another phenomenal campaign for the Warriors, averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Always an offensive juggernaut, Durant also transformed into an elite rim-protector and defensive presence, posting 1.8 blocks per game, a career high.

He also shot 41.9 percent from three and was named the NBA Finals MVP for a second straight year.

This season, Durant has continued to shine, posting 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Even at 30, Durant has continued to evolve, and that's yet another reason why the Warriors remain the prohibitive favorites to repeat as champions and win their fourth title in five years.

The Warriors are still dangerous without Durant, but surely not as scary. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green already has led the Warriors to a title before Durant headed to the Bay Area, so if Durant is forced to miss significant time, the Warriors remain a threat.

Should Durant's injury jeopardize his availability going forward, Andre Iguodala will likely slide into the starting lineup, while players like Jordan Bell, Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie could see their roles expand.

Related

    Report: T-Wolves Have 'Optimism' After MRI on KAT

    Karl-Anthony Towns (knee inflammation) will not play tonight as a precaution

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: T-Wolves Have 'Optimism' After MRI on KAT

    Karl-Anthony Towns (knee inflammation) will not play tonight as a precaution

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    JVG: Lakers Should Explore LeBron Trade 🤨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JVG: Lakers Should Explore LeBron Trade 🤨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Bright Spot for NBA's Tanking Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Bright Spot for NBA's Tanking Teams

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    The Tough Life of 7-Foot Hoopers

    'Basically, I come from other planet. Like Superman, from Krypton.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Tough Life of 7-Foot Hoopers

    'Basically, I come from other planet. Like Superman, from Krypton.'

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report