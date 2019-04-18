Aaron Ramsey Subbed off with Hamstring Injury in Europa League vs. Napoli

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey is set for another spell on the sidelines after he was forced off after 30 minutes in Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash at Napoli with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Ramsey started in Naples but was replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan following a challenge:

Alexandre Lacazette scored the game's opener shortly after Ramsey's withdrawal to put Arsenal 3-0 up on aggregate.

The Wales international has long struggled with injuries but enjoyed a relatively healthy campaign in 2017-18, emerging as one of the team's key players.

With Unai Emery now in charge of the club, Arsenal's ambitions for this year are high. Losing Ramsey to injury is a serious blow, as it greatly limits the Gunners' options in midfield and out wide.

Last season, under Arsene Wenger, he mostly played as a traditional central midfielder, but he has plenty of experience in a wide role as well. And with Lucas Torreira now at the Emirates Stadium, Emery's biggest needs were no longer up the middle.

Ramsey is in the final year of his contract and there are plenty of reports stating he has already agreed to join Juventus. The Gunners were undoubtedly hoping to get the most out of their midfielder before he departed.

Emery will hope to see him return as soon as possible, as he tries to make his first year in England a success.