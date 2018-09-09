Devin Booker Reportedly to Undergo Surgery on Hand Injury, Out Indefinitely

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Devin Booker's injury woes are back. The Phoenix Suns guard will undergo hand surgery Monday, Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro reported Sunday.

According to Gambadoro, Booker's recovery from surgery is likely to keep him out for the start of training camp. The Suns begin their preparations for the season Sept. 25 at Northern Arizona University.

Booker missed a career-high 28 games during the 2017-18 season, though it didn't prevent him from turning into a star.

In the 54 games Booker played, he averaged 24.9 points and 4.7 assists. The 21-year-old also shot a career-high 38.3 percent from three-point range.

That was enough for the Suns to reward Booker with a five-year, $158 million contract extension in July. Along with No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, Booker is expected to lead the franchise back to prominence in the Western Conference.