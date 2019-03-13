Report: Ex-Falcons RB Tevin Coleman, 49ers Agree to 2-Year, $10M Contract

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and running back Tevin Coleman reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news. Coleman, 25, played on the final year of his rookie contract in 2018.

The 2015 third-round pick rushed for 800 yards and four touchdowns while adding 276 yards and five scores receiving. The Falcons used Coleman as their starter in place of Devonta Freeman, who missed most of the season due to injuries.

"I was really proud of Tevin this year," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "Where he had to take a stronger and bigger role, a heavier role so to speak, and he always had our respect, but he gained it stronger this year."

Freeman signed a five-year contract in August 2017, so Coleman was always going to be the odd man out. Coleman was considered a lower-cost backup plan to teams that did not want to pay the premium in the Le'Veon Bell race.

Bell signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the Jets early Wednesday morning.

Coleman has never been a full-time lead back, so it's likely he'll split time. The 49ers will bring back leading rusher Matt Breida and are expecting Jerick McKinnon to return from an ACL tear in 2019. All three players are comfortable in a time split, but how those carries are divided bears watching.

The 49ers could theoretically eat $6 million in dead cap space if they wished to cut McKinnon after one season. His $3.7 million base salary guarantees April 1, per Spotrac.

Coleman has experience under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's system dating back to Shanahan's stint as the Falcons' offensive coordinator.

The investment here makes it clear Coleman will have a shot at being a starter in 2019.