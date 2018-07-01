Report: Marco Belinelli Agrees to 2-Year, $12 Million Contract with Spurs

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs signed veteran wing Marco Belinelli early Sunday to a two-year, $12 million contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news.

Belinelli, 32, spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017-18 season, averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 37.7 percent from three. He was a crucial addition for the Sixers on the buyout market, giving the team a much-needed offensive boost off the bench in their run to the postseason.

While Belinelli remains a liability at times on the defensive end, his ability to drain shots from the perimeter, work off screens and hit off-balance attempts makes him an instant jolt of offense in a reserve role.

He thrived in the Sixers' fast-paced, pass-heavy offense, averaging 18.4 points per game in seven April contests while shooting an impressive 43.1 percent from three. While he cooled off a bit in the postseason, his 16.6 points per game in the team's first-round matchup against the Miami Heat—including two games with 21 or more points—was a key factor in the young Sixers winning their first playoff series since the 2011-12 campaign.

Utilizing Belinelli in a similar role by running action for him to get him open looks will be vital for San Antonio. His addition isn't a splashy one, but he'll ensure that the Spurs still have some punch on offense while the starters rest.