Derrick Rose Won't Return vs. Warriors Because of Ankle Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Derrick Rose was ruled out for the second half of Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena because of a sore left ankle, the team announced.

The injury cropped up one game after Rose exploded for a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz. Entering Friday, he was averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds a night.

The 30-year-old has an extensive history of ailments dating back to his years with the Chicago Bulls, who selected him with the first overall pick in the 2008 draft. Last November, the guard left the Cavs to consider his basketball future after being sidelined by an ankle sprain.

If the latest issue keeps him on the sideline, Tyus Jones should see an even bigger share of the backcourt workload since Jeff Teague is already out because of a bruised left knee.



Jones, who ranked second among all point guards in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus last season, is averaging 6.0 points, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game so far this campaign.