Saints Star Alvin Kamara Questionable vs. Jaguars Because of Ankle Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2019

New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is questionable to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of an ankle injury.

Kamara has missed just one game since the Saints selected him in the third round out of Tennessee in 2017.

The playmaker was declared the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl with 728 rushing yards, 826 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns, one of which came on a kick return.

He finished with 883 rushing yards, 709 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns in 15 games in his second season, making the Pro Bowl again. He's been essential to the offense this year in the wake of Drew Brees' thumb injury. The 24-year-old leads the team with 101 touches and 583 yards from scrimmage.

His nose for the end zone makes him all the more dangerous in the Saints offense, and his ability in the passing attack has provided quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with another weapon.

New Orleans cannot turn to Mark Ingram II in the rushing attack without Kamara like it could in the past, but Latavius Murray can serve as the primary option if necessary in Week 6.

