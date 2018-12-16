Dennis Smith Jr. Out vs. Kings with Wrist Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 6: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks is introduced before the game against the Boston Celtics on December 6, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center because of a wrist injury. 

Smith, 21, has missed four of the past five games with a sprained right wrist. He had four points and eight rebounds in Thursday's road loss to the Phoenix Suns

The ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Smith has been solid in his second season for Dallas. He entered Sunday averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor. Aside from the occasional shooting woes, he's had flashes of brilliance and drawn praise.

Luka Doncic and Smith have bonded on and off the court, emerging as the building blocks of the Mavericks' future. Dallas will be thin at point guard with J.J. Barea also out with an ankle injury. Jalen Brunson will likely handle the bulk of the minutes.   

