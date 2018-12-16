Dennis Smith Jr. Out vs. Kings with Wrist Injury

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center because of a wrist injury.

Smith, 21, has missed four of the past five games with a sprained right wrist. He had four points and eight rebounds in Thursday's road loss to the Phoenix Suns.



The ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Smith has been solid in his second season for Dallas. He entered Sunday averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor. Aside from the occasional shooting woes, he's had flashes of brilliance and drawn praise.

Luka Doncic and Smith have bonded on and off the court, emerging as the building blocks of the Mavericks' future. Dallas will be thin at point guard with J.J. Barea also out with an ankle injury. Jalen Brunson will likely handle the bulk of the minutes.