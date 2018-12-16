Aaron Jones Won't Return vs. Bears Because of Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury early in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jones had only four carries for eight yards before heading to the bench.

This is another setback for the second-year player after he was carted off the field with a knee injury during a victory over the Bears in his rookie season.

Jones was also suspended for the first two games of the 2018 campaign after violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The Packers selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2017 draft to add depth at running back, and he saw inconsistent playing time as a rookie on his way to 448 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

However, he has become one of Green Bay's most important offensive players in his second season and entered the day with 720 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and an NFL-best 5.6 yards per carry as the primary running back.                  

Green Bay still has Jamaal Williams to anchor the position while Jones is sidelined.

The Packers can also rely on their aerial attack with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham, but they could use Jones back and healthy to bolster their 19th-ranked rushing game.

Related

    Helmet Stuck to Bills Jersey 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Helmet Stuck to Bills Jersey 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Dede 74 Yards to the House 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dede 74 Yards to the House 🎥

    br_nfl
    via Twitter

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Pick-6 🙌🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Pick-6 🙌🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Ochocinco Celebration on Point 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ochocinco Celebration on Point 🎥

    getyapopcorn
    via Twitter