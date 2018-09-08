Greg Olsen Questionable for Week 1 vs. Cowboys with Back Injury

Chris Keane/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was added to the injury report Saturday due to a back injury and is considered questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While the severity of the injury is not yet known, additions to the injury report this late in the week are usually not encouraging.

The 33-year-old is coming off what was effectively a lost season. He missed nine games due to a foot injury and struggled even when healthy, finishing with 191 yards on 17 catches, which were both career lows.

it was a major fall for a player who had established himself as one of the top tight ends in the NFL.

Olsen had earned three straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2014-16, topping 1,000 receiving yards each year. He also had at least five touchdowns in each season from 2008-15.

Perhaps most impressively, he didn't miss a single game in that span.

Unfortunately, he couldn't shake the injury bug in 2017 and again appears to have been slowed due to his health. Rookie Ian Thomas should get some extra playing time if Olsen is unavailable.