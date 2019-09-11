Chargers' Anthony Lynn 'Concerned' by Mike Williams' Knee Injury Ahead of Week 2

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is "concerned" about wide receiver Mike Williams' availability for a Week 2 clash against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.



"Absolutely," Lynn said on Wednesday when asked if he was concerned about the injury, according to Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. "We signed a wide receiver [Anthony Johnson]. Just in case. Just don't know."

Williams left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half.

L.A. selected Williams with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft after a standout career at Clemson that included 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016. He failed to make much of an impact as an NFL rookie due to injuries, however, tallying 11 receptions across 10 appearances.

He showed significant signs of progress in 2018 with 43 grabs for 664 yards and 10 scores in 16 games.

The 24-year-old South Carolina native missed most of the 2015 season with the Tigers because of a neck injury. He missed the first five weeks of his debut campaign because of a back ailment. He also dealt with knee trouble later in the year.

If the latest ailment keeps him sidelined, Travis Benjamin should see the biggest uptick in playing time alongside top target Keenan Allen. It could also give Dontrelle Inman and Geremy Davis an opportunity to see the field more consistently in select packages.

Ultimately, Williams made major strides last year and is back on track toward being a key piece of the offense for the long haul. Staying healthy will still be crucial moving forward as he looks to provide the Chargers with the value they expected from a first-round choice.