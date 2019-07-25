Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Thumb Injury Diagnosed as Fracture After X-Rays

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Giants announced wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a thumb fracture Thursday during the team's training camp practice and will be "evaluated on a week-to-week basis."

Art Stapleton of The Record reported Shepard left practice "about halfway through" following the injury.

Shepard made 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns during a strong rookie campaign in 2016 after the Giants selected him in the second round of that year's draft. He's never really taken another step forward over the past two years, however, despite often serving as the top target when Odell Beckham Jr. was out.

The 25-year-old University of Oklahoma product played all 16 games during his debut season. He missed five contests in 2017 while sidelined with an ankle issue and then migraines but bounced back to play the entire 16-game slate last year.

The Giants have a few options to replace Shepard in the lineup if the former Sooner is still out once the regular season begins Sept. 8.

According to the Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast, Cody Latimer was the third wideout on the depth chart with Shepard on the field. Following the injury, Corey Coleman took Shepard's place in three-wide sets, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The Giants can also turn to Russell Shepard, Alonzo Russell and Darius Slayton.

Golden Tate's starting spot is secured, as he will operate as the top target out of the slot.

The Giants have a variety of offensive weapons, including a strong rushing attack led by Saquon Barkley, and that depth should pay off if Shepard is out once the regular season begins. The aerial attack will remain limited for as long as he remains off the field, though.