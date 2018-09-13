Tottenham's Hugo Lloris 'Expected to Be out Several Weeks' Due to Thigh Injury

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris may not play again in September as a thigh injury is expected to keep him out of action for "several weeks."

Spurs announced their latest team news on Thursday ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Wembley Stadium:

Lloris missed Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Watford on September 2 and the international break because of the injury.

The news comes after Lloris "pleaded guilty to being more than two times the legal drink-drive limit and was fined £50,000" on Wednesday, according to the Press Association (via the Guardian).

The stopper, who captained France to victory in the FIFA World Cup in the summer, has grown into an indispensable part of the Spurs side since his move from Lyon in 2012.

Lloris is among the finest goalkeepers in European football and has shown as much countless times in a Tottenham shirt. While Spurs' expert defensive play means he's not called into action too often, the Frenchman's reflexes and his ability to claw out shots are remarkable.

Stylistically, Lloris is perfect for the type of football that's been implemented by Mauricio Pochettino in his time at the football club.

Tottenham play a high defensive line that leaves a lot of space in behind the defence. It means Lloris has to be alert to balls punted forward, and he's decisive in getting to those passes to snuff out opposition counter-attacks.

The 31-year-old is a brilliant leader for Spurs, having taken over the captain's armband. He can regularly be heard barking out orders to his defenders and is crucial to Tottenham's exceptional organisation at the back.

In reserve, Spurs have one of the Premier League's most dependable backup goalkeepers in Michel Vorm. Paulo Gazzaniga is third choice but relatively untested.