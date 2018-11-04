Stefon Diggs Inactive vs. Lions with Rib Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs won't be on the field against the Detroit Lions due to a rib injury.

Per an official announcement from the team, Diggs was included on the inactive list for Sunday's game.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of last week's loss against the New Orleans Saints, though Diggs was able to finish the game with 119 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Diggs was an integral part of Minnesota's offense in 2017. He averaged 13.3 yards per reception and scored a career-high eight touchdowns during the regular season and was on the receiving end of the Minnesota Miracle against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

This season has been a step back for Diggs, who is averaging a career-low 10.1 yards per reception. He is touching the ball more than ever with a career-best 7.3 catches per game.

Adam Thielen has been the favorite target of Kirk Cousins with over 100 yards receiving in each of the season's first eight games. Laquon Treadwell will likely receive more playing time against the Lions, but he's struggled to break out with just 216 yards on 25 catches so far in 2018.

With Diggs on the shelf, Cousins will look toward Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph to keep the offense going as the Vikings look to keep pace with the Chicago Bears atop the NFC North.