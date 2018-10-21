Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, More Fantasy Outlook After Rob Gronkowski's Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Another injury to Rob Gronkowski will force fantasy owners to take a closer look at some of the other options New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be targeting now that his leading pass-catcher is not expected to take the field this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday the Patriots are expected to hold the Pro Bowl tight end out of Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears as he deals with back and ankle injuries.

Most notably, Gronkowski's absence could lead to bigger games from the many receivers on the roster.

Julian Edelman figures to be a primary target with or without Gronk on the field. He and Brady have developed good chemistry through the years, and now that the wideout's suspension is in the past, the two can try to get in a rhythm.

Edelman has been targeted 16 times in two games since returning from suspension, hauling in 11 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. Without the 6'6", 268-pound Gronkowski available, Edelman now becomes the clear go-to guy when the Patriots need a key play in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Josh Gordon should also see more passes thrown his way. Since being traded to New England in mid-September, he has slowly been worked into the Patriots offense. He was targeted nine times a week ago, showing Brady is starting to trust the former Pro Bowler enough to look his way often.

Gordon himself has been working through a hamstring injury, but both he and Brady said this week they are starting to get on the same page as they gain more experience playing with each other, per NESN's Doug Kyed.

Chris Hogan will likely be a beneficiary as a red-zone target who has earned Brady's trust over the past couple of years. He has good size and knows how to get into the end zone, making him a must-start in fantasy.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Dwayne Allen could also see extra targets as the Patriots potentially look to spread the ball more with their star tight end unavailable.

Fantasy owners will want to be cautious when making any roster moves, though, as Gronk is expected to return for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.