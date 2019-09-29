Report: Raiders' Derek Carr Undergoes X-Rays on Leg Injury After Colts Wins

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders stands on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a leg injury during Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, Carr underwent precautionary X-rays on his lower leg after the win. Bair called it "something to keep an eye on" as the Raiders prepare for their trip to London to play the Chicago Bears next Sunday.

Carr has attempted to develop into a franchise signal-caller since the Raiders selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. He finished his standout 2016 campaign with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions en route to a 96.7 passer rating. He tallied 41 TDs and 23 picks across the past two seasons.

Injuries started to become a concern for the 28-year-old Fresno State product before he played all 16 games last year. He suffered a broken fibula in Week 16 of the 2016 season and sat out the team's playoff appearance. He also missed time in 2017 with a fracture in his back.

If the latest ailment forces him to miss additional time, Mike Glennon is likely going to get the first crack to take over the first-team offense. DeShone Kizer would handle backup duties.

Ultimately, it's impossible to expect high-end production from the Raiders offense without Carr under center. Glennon can be a serviceable backup, but he's not a game-changer. That will put more pressure on the Josh Jacobs-led rushing attack to make key plays.

