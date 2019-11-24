Report: Redskins' Josh Norman a Healthy Scratch vs. Lions After Week 11 Benching

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2019

Washington Redskins' Josh Norman reacts after a stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will reportedly be held out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions as a healthy scratch, according to Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan:  

Expectations couldn't have been higher for the 31-year-old in the nation's capital after he signed a five-year, $75 million contract  that included $50 million guaranteed in April 2016. Norman was coming off a Pro Bowl appearance and the first All-Pro honor of his career.

Through four seasons with the Redskins, he has yet to re-establish himself as one of the NFL's best corners.

Norman finished 2018 with 64 combined tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions while Washington ranked 11th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. According to Pro Football Focus' Connor Price, Norman's 72.2 overall grade was 49th among cornerbacks. 

Washington didn't entirely overhaul its secondary, but the team made one of the biggest free-agent splashes of the offseason when it signed Landon Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal. The team also added Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie when he returned from his brief retirement.

Despite those additions, Washington is 26th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. Take Norman out of the mix and the team will be even more vulnerable against the pass, though it would appear Washington is ready to move on from the veteran corner. 

