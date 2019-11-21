Report: Patriots' Mohamed Sanu Could Miss 'A Couple of Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu might miss some game action after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Sanu may have a high ankle sprain, and it could keep him out for "a couple of weeks."

Sanu was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, as was wide receiver Phillip Dorsett because of a concussion.

The Patriots acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick a week before the NFL trade deadline. It was a shrewd acquisition for New England, which saw the Antonio Brown experiment backfire after just one game.

Sanu has been a consistent pass-catcher while serving a secondary target, first for the Cincinnati Bengals behind A.J. Green and then with the Falcons behind Julio Jones. He caught 33 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown through seven games before his trade to New England.

At the time, the Patriots didn't necessarily need another veteran receiver. They had started the season 7-0 and owned the NFL's best defense. With the trade, Bill Belichick showed he'd do whatever he could to improve the odds of capturing a seventh Super Bowl title.

The true reason behind the trade became clear once the Patriots parted ways with Josh Gordon, first placing him on injured reserve and then releasing him to pave the way for his move to the Seattle Seahawks.

Since joining the Patriots, Sanu has emerged as the No. 2 receiver behind Julian Edelman. He has 14 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown in three games, including 10 grabs for 81 yards and a score against the Baltimore Ravens.

If Sanu is forced to miss some time, Edelman will remain quarterback Tom Brady's No. 1 target. Dorsett could also see more run if healthy, but if he has to miss some game action as well, then rookie first-round pick N'Keal Harry and rookie undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers will be the main beneficiaries.

The Patriots are 9-1, but with games against the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs over the next few weeks, being without an offensive weapon like Sanu could prove difficult.