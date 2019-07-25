Steelers' T.J. Watt Placed on PUP List After Suffering Hamstring Injury at Camp

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced linebacker T.J. Watt has been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after he felt tightness in his hamstring during a conditioning test.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday:

"T.J. Watt did experience some tightness in his left hamstring after the completion of the last rep (of the team’s run test on Thursday), so we may PUP him and put him on the PUP List saying that he is not available at the initial onset tomorrow morning.

"He may be on for a very short period of time. We are evaluating that as we speak. Again, he was able to complete the test, he just expressed some tightness there at the end, so we will do what is appropriate from that stand point."

Watt has been a hit in the Steel City since the Steelers selected him 30th overall in the 2017 draft. After getting seven sacks in 2017, he followed up with 68 combined tackles and 13 sacks in 2018 en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Pro Football Focus' Paul Duncan wrote how Watt improved as the 2018 season went on: "Watt raised his pass-rush win percentage from 12.8 percent in the first half to 20.7 percent in the second half and recorded a pass-rushing grade of 90.0 from Weeks 10 to 17 that was second only to Von Miller in that span."

In a short time, the former Wisconsin star has turned into a key member of Pittsburgh's defense.

Anthony Chickillo is the likely replacement for Watt at outside linebacker.