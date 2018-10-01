Chiefs' Sammy Watkins Ruled Out After Suffering Hamstring Injury vs. Broncos

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their go-to receivers, as Sammy Watkins suffered a hamstring injury against the Denver Broncos on Monday and was ruled out in the first half.

He failed to catch his only target before coming out of the game.

The 25-year-old is in his first season with the Chiefs after signing a three-year, $48 million contract in free agency.

This season, Watkins has produced to the tune of 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown.



The former Clemson standout showed elite-level ability at times during his first three NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills after they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Watkins averaged over 1,000 receiving yards per season in his first two campaigns, but he struggled to stay on the field in 2015 and especially 2016.

After missing three games due to injury in 2015, Watkins appeared in just eight contests in 2016, finishing with 28 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo shipped him and a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round pick prior to the 2017 campaign.

Watkins struggled at times in his one season with the Rams and finished with just 39 grabs for 593 yards and eight touchdowns.

Despite his down year, he received a big free-agent deal because of his ability to stretch the field.

Until Watkins is able to return, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson will likely take on greater roles.

Also, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will have bigger target shares, with running back Kareem Hunt potentially taking on more pass-catching responsibility as well.

The Chiefs are stacked with enough offensive weaponry to thrive even if Watkins misses some time, but Kansas City is more dangerous with him in the fold.