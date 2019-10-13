Steelers' Stephon Tuitt Ruled Out After Suffering Pectoral Injury vs. Chargers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Stephon Tuitt #91 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is on the sidelines after suffering a pectoral injury during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn of Sports Illustrated noted he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Injuries have been a nagging problem throughout Tuitt's career, and he missed two games last season due to a hyperextended elbow. He's only played all 16 games once, during his rookie year in 2014.

Last year, Tuitt sat out two games with an elbow injury. He's been healthy and productive so far in 2019 with 3.5 sacks in five games.

A second-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2014, he has emerged as an integral part of the defense. He recorded a total of 10.5 sacks in 2015-16 from the defensive tackle spot before splitting time coming off the edge and up the middle the past two seasons.

The Steelers will turn to veteran Tyson Alualu on their defensive line in Tuitt's absence as they try to turn their season around following a 1-4 start.

