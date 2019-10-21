Jaylen Brown, Celtics Agree to 4-Year, $115M Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with forward Jaylen Brown on Monday.  

Jason Glushon, Brown's agent, informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the terms of the agreement.

Brown, 22, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting last season, disappointing those who expected him to have a big year in the wake of his breakout during the 2018 playoffs.

While Brown could become a two-way star in due time, he remains a developing player on a team that is looking to make a title push.

The Celtics have lauded Brown's improvement on defense in particular.

"He definitely has a lot on him. We know, and this coaching staff knows, his ability," Celtics guard Marcus Smart said about Brown in December 2017, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN. "And [Brown is] athletic enough to guard a lot of guys. So once he understands that and he takes that head-on, he'll be a better all-around player. And he's been doing a pretty good job so far."

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics initially offered Brown a four-year, $80 million extension, which he turned down. Negotiations continued up until the Oct. 21 deadline for rookie extensions, and the two sides came to a middle ground. 

Brown isn't good enough to be considered a cornerstone of the Celtics, but he's still young and has flashed a ton of potential at times. He doesn't turn 23 until later this month, and his year-to-year improvement suggests an even bigger ceiling could be on the horizon.

