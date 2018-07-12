Jean Michael Seri to Fulham: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

VI-Images/Getty Images

Newly promoted Fulham completed the signing of midfielder Jean Michael Seri from Nice on Thursday, with the Ivory Coast international penning a four-year deal at Craven Cottage.



The west London outfit confirmed the major move via their Twitter account, with Seri departing Nice after three seasons at the Ligue 1 club:

A statement on Fulham's website provided comments from their newest recruit: "I'm ready to get started and looking forward to meeting the squad and getting to know them, the head coach and his staff better. I'm delighted to be here. It's a new adventure that starts for me, and I'm hoping it will all go well."

Seri will be a big loss for Nice. As Squawka highlighted, he has been a vital player for them in recent years:

He has impressed as a playmaking central midfielder, returning 12 goals and 20 assists in his three Ligue 1 campaigns.

At 26, Seri still has the potential to improve his game even more and should soon be reaching the peak years of his career.

It is not guaranteed Seri will be an immediate hit at Fulham. Having only previously played his European football in Ligue 1 and in Portugal's Primeira Liga, with Pacos de Ferreira, it will be a big step up to perform in the Premier League.



But the Cottagers have done remarkably well to snap him up ahead of the likes of Sevilla, West Ham United and Chelsea, clubs MailOnline's Simon Jones reported were also interested in the midfielder.

Seri should fit well into Fulham's system and boasts more than enough ball-playing ability to be a huge asset at Craven Cottage.

He is a Premier League-quality player and, arguably, would not look out of place at a top-six club.

He always wants to be on the ball and has impeccable distribution skills. Therefore, he should become a key influence in Slavisa Jokanovic's side.