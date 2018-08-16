Jamaal Williams Exits vs. Steelers with Ankle Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams exited Thursday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of an ankle injury, according to Packers.com's Wes Hodkiewicz.

He recorded two carries for two yards and one reception for six yards before leaving the exhibition.

Green Bay selected Williams out of BYU in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. The powerful rusher gained 3,901 yards and scored 35 touchdowns on the ground across four years with the Cougars. He earned immediate playing time with the Packers en route to 818 yards from scrimmage and six scores last year as a rookie.

The 23-year-old California native was mostly durable during his first two years at BYU, playing 25 of a possible 26 games. Alas, he missed the latter portion of the 2014 season due to a knee injury and more time in 2016 because of an ankle issue. He also sat out the 2015 campaign because of rules violations.

He played all 16 games during his first year with the Packers.

If the latest ailment forces him to the sideline for a while, Ty Montgomery will be the de facto lead back for the time being since Aaron Jones is suspended for the first two games of the regular season.



Ultimately, Green Bay's rushing game is more dependent on a committee of players filling niches than any single player taking on a workhorse role. That should allow the team to make up for Williams' potential absence, especially if it's a short-term issue.