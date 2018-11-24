John Ross, Tyler Boyd's Fantasy Outlook vs. Browns with AJ Green Reportedly Out

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and fantasy teams around the country will reportedly be forced to survive without A.J. Green, one of the NFL's most productive receivers, during Week 12.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has been sidelined for the past two games because of a toe injury, and ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Saturday that Green isn't ready to return for Sunday's clash with the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns:

This puts Tyler Boyd into consideration as a high-end WR2 based on volume alone.

The team's No. 2 receiver has been productive throughout the year even with Green on the field. Boyd has 56 catches for 756 yards and five touchdowns.

Since the third-year player is the de facto No. 1 option in the Bengals passing attack, he could again see north of 10 targets and turn that into big numbers on the stat sheet. He already has quarterback Andy Dalton's trust, and he should be in your lineup regardless of matchup while Green is out.

In points-per-reception leagues, he could even have WR1 upside.

Meanwhile, fantasy owners who need a fill-in could also look toward second-year player John Ross.

The No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft played sparingly as a rookie but has shown signs of life in 2018, including a touchdown in each of the past two games.

He still has lightning-fast speed to make him a possible difference-maker if he gets the ball. With more snaps and targets, this could lead to increased production.

Although he shouldn't be a weekly fixture in your starting lineup just yet, he is worth a roster spot as we wait to see if he can keep taking advantage of his extra playing time.