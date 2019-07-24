Browns News: Kareem Hunt Opens Training Camp on NFI List with Groin Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will begin training camp on the non-football injury list due to a groin injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With a suspension to begin the season, the injury could take away his limited time with his new team before he is forced to leave.

Hunt was one of the breakout players of the 2017 NFL season. The third-round pick made an immediate impact by tallying 1,327 rushing yards, 455 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns during his rookie campaign to help the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC West.

He was released by the Chiefs in late November last year after TMZ Sports released a video showing a physical altercation between Hunt and a woman in February in which he kicked and shoved the woman. He was signed by the Browns in February and received an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The 23-year-old Ohio native has remained mostly durable since the collegiate level. He appeared in 44 of a possible 50 games while at Toledo, including all 13 as a senior. He never missed more than three contests in any college season. He hasn't missed a game because of injury in the NFL.

The combination of the injury and suspension will see Nick Chubb take on an even larger role leading the Browns' backfield attack. It will likely also lead to some additional touches for Duke Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard for Cleveland.