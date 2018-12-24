Report: Titans to Place Jurrell Casey on IR with Knee Injury Entering Colts Game

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey suffered a knee injury on Saturday against the Washington Redskins that will end his season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Monday morning that the Titans will place Casey on injured reserve after his knee injury was diagnosed as an MCL sprain.

The Titans prepare for their regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday with major playoff implications. If the Titans defeat the Colts, they'll jump ahead in the wild-card standings and secure a spot in the postseason.

Casey reached his third straight Pro Bowl in 2017 after finishing the season with 60 combined tackles, which were the second-highest of his career. His six sacks were also third on the team behind Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo.



Casey sat seventh in Bleacher Report's NFL1000 year-end rankings of the best 3-4 defensive ends.

Despite Casey's best efforts in 2018, Tennessee's defensive line has been an area of weakness, especially against the run. The Titans are 14th in run defense 113.7 yards per game) but 23rd in adjusted line yards, per Football Outsiders.

Casey, meanwhile, is the 13th-best interior defender (87.2) on Pro Football Focus.

Because of his importance to the line, losing Casey will be a big blow for Tennessee. Bennie Logan will have a difficult time replicating Casey's production at defensive end.