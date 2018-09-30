T.J. Lang Won't Return vs. Cowboys After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions will have to overcome a key absence after offensive lineman T.J. Lang suffered a concussion during Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website noted Lang won't return to the game because of the head injury.

Lang joined the Lions in 2017 on a three-year deal after spending the previous eight years with the Green Bay Packers.

It was a much-needed addition for the Lions after inconsistent play on the offensive line the year before. Lang was coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2016, continuing a career as one of the most reliable guards in the NFL.

The former fourth-round pick started every game he played over the past seven years, only missing eight total contests in this stretch. He dealt with hip and foot issues in the past and was slowed by a leg injury early in 2017, although he has been able to stay on the field for the most part to this point.

Unfortunately, the latest issue could force him to the sidelines while causing Detroit to look further down the depth chart. Kenny Wiggins or Joe Dahl could fill in at guard if Lang with unavailable.